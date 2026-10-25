George finished with 22 points (8-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and four swats over 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-120 win over the Bulls.

After committing a career-high eight turnovers in Friday's 112-102 loss to the Raptors, George did a much better job of taking care of the rock Saturday, limiting his giveaways to three. He's gotten off to a solid start with averages of 17.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game, although those numbers could dip once AJ Dybantsa (ankle) gets into the mix.