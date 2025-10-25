George popped off for 34 points (11-15 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, two steals, three swats and five turnovers in 35 minutes during Friday's 117-107 win over the Mavericks.

George has been on an absolute heater to begin the year, and at just 20 years old, he became the youngest player in Wizards/Bullets franchise history to open the season with consecutive 20-point games. He hit career-highs in points and rebounds Friday night, and he looks poised for a monster season.