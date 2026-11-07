George tallied 33 points (10-19 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks over 39 minutes in Friday's 139-132 loss to the Hawks.

This was George's third consecutive 20-plus-point performance and his fourth straight game with three-plus triples, both career-long streaks. He scored 18 of his 33 points in the final frame while trying to deliver the win for Washington, but his club ultimately fell short in a tough loss to Atlanta. They'll look to avoid a three-game skid Saturday in Oklahoma City.