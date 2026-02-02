George closed Sunday's 116-112 win over the Kings with six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, two assists and one block in 19 minutes.

This was a bizarre game for Washington with the team benching all their starters for most of the second half to close this game out. Bub Carrington and Bilal Coulibaly were the only starters to eclipse 20 minutes, and they barely did that. With the Wizards not playing for much, this could become a trend.