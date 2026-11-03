George ended Monday's 103-94 victory over the Magic with 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes.

George delivered an efficient all-around performance, finishing second on Washington in scoring while leading the team with four three-pointers. His five assists and contributions in both defensive categories further enhanced his fantasy output. George's ability to produce alongside Trae Young, Anthony Davis and AJ Dybantsa is particularly encouraging, though the Wizards' crowded offensive hierarchy could lead to fluctuations in his scoring opportunities.