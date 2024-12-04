George (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas.
George suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of Tuesday's loss to Cleveland and will miss his first game of the season Thursday. While being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Thursday's contest is not a great sign, the rookie forward could be ready to return to action Saturday against Denver.
