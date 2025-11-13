George notched 16 points (7-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt), seven rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 loss to the Rockets.

George surpassed the 15-point mark for the first time since Nov. 1, but as has been the trend with the second-year forward, his fantasy upside isn't strictly tied to what he can do in the scoring column. George also ended just three boards and one assist away from recording his first triple-double of the season, and his contributions in peripheral categories have been notable as well. Although his numbers have regressed compared to the blistering start to the campaign he had in October, George remains one of the most valuable fantasy options in the Wizards' roster. He's averaging 13.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game since the beginning of November.