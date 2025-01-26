George is in the Wizards' starting lineup against the Suns on Saturday.
The rookie first-round pick will make his ninth start of the regular season Saturday while Carlton Carrington retreats to the bench. Since and including Jan. 1, George has averaged 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over 24.8 minutes per game.
