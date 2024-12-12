George (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against Cleveland.
George is slated to miss his fourth consecutive outings Friday due to a sprained left ankle. The rookie has seen significant playing time this season, and in his absence, Anthony Gill and Marvin Bagley are candidates for an uptick in playing time. George's next chance to play will come Sunday against Boston.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Out again Sunday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't suit up Saturday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Sitting out Thursday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Ruled out rest of way Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Heads to locker room Tuesday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Plays 26 minutes in rout•