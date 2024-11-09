George registered 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 128-104 loss to the Grizzlies.

George moved to the bench in favor of Jonas Valanciunas for this matchup, and the rookie out of Miami ended up outplaying both the veteran and also Alex Sarr. George has shown the ability to make an impact on both ends of the court in the early stages of his career, but his scoring numbers have been better than expected, and that should boost his upside. George has scored in double digits in three of his last four contests, averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game in that span.