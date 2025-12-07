George posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, seven assists, one block and three steals across 36 minutes during Saturday's 131-116 loss to the Hawks.

George continues to build some nice form, having now scored in double figures in three straight games. After a red-hot start to the season, his production has since ebbed and flowed, making him a frustrating fantasy asset. With that said, he remains a clear must-roster player who is capable of contributing across all major categories on any given night. Through 20 regular-season games, he has averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 2.0 combined steals-plus-blocks.