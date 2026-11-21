George posted 11 points (5-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Friday's 98-94 victory over Chicago.

George endured a difficult shooting performance, connecting on just one of eight attempts from beyond the arc, but his contributions elsewhere helped salvage his fantasy line. The third-year forward has now scored in double digits in each of his 11 appearances this month while also putting up solid numbers in other categories as well. George is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game over that span while shooting an impressive 45.1 percent from three-point range.