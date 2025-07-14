Wizards' Kyshawn George: Stuffs stat sheet in SL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George recorded 10 points (4-16 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and five steals in 31 minutes during Sunday's 102-96 Summer League win over the Nets.
George put together a solid all-around performance Sunday, posting a game-high in steals while matching a game-high in assists. George also did well on the glass, grabbing nine rebounds. While he put together an impressive stat line, he struggled to score efficiently, logging 10 points on 25 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Flirts with double-double in SL•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Limited run in win•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Notches 13 points in loss•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Removed from injury report•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't play against Boston•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Another absence coming•