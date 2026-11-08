George finished with 14 points (5-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks across 30 minutes in Saturday's 114-75 loss to Oklahoma City.

George cooled off Saturday after scoring 33 points in Friday's 139-132 loss to Atlanta. Despite his inefficient shooting night, the 22-year-old shined defensively and has now combined for five blocks in the Wizards' last two games. Overall, George has played well throughout the 2026-27 campaign, averaging 18.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.4 blocks, all career highs, along with 4.5 rebounds over 33.0 minutes per contest in 10 regular-season appearances.