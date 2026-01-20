George amassed 18 points (6-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, six assists and three steals over 34 minutes during Monday's 110-106 loss to the Clippers.

While George didn't deliver his most efficient performance, he turned in a solid all-around outing. The second-year forward finished second on the Wizards in both points and assists while grabbing a team-high-tying six boards. He also led Washington in steals, tallying multiple swipes for the first time since Dec. 18.