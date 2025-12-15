George totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over the Pacers.

The assists tied his season high, as George came close to his first career triple-double. The second-year wing is still searching for some consistency, but his production has taken a big step forward from his rookie campaign. Over his last 12 games, George is averaging 14.1 points, 5.7 boards, 5.5 assists, 2.5 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in 32.3 minutes.