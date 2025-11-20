George generated 23 points (8-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes of Wednesday's 120-109 loss to the Timberwolves.

George led the Wizards in points and assists, while tying for the team high in rebounds. The second-year guard has scored more than 20 points in back-to-back contests after having not done so once in his last seven outings. The 21-year-old is in the midst of a breakout campaign, averaging 17.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists across 31.5 minutes per game.