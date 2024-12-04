George (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Dallas.
George suffered a left ankle sprain in the first half of Tuesday's loss to Cleveland. While being ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Thursday's contest is not a great sign, Saturday against Denver represents the rookie's next opportunity to take the court
