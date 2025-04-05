George (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.
George will miss a seventh straight game for the Wizards due to a sprained left ankle. Due to George's extended absence, Justin Champagnie will likely continue to get a boost in minutes.
