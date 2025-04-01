George is out for Wednesday's game against the Kings with a sprained left ankle.
The injury will cost the rookie first-rounder a fifth straight game Wednesday, with his next chance to suit up coming Thursday against Orlando. With Khris Middleton (knee) also out of action against Sacramento, Bub Carrington and Jaylen Martin should continue playing meaningful roles.
