Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't play Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
George (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.
George was initially listed as questionable for this game, but the downgrade to out means he'll miss a game for the first time this season. George, who's averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a starter in 2025-26, will aim to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Mavericks on Saturday.
More News
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Iffy for Friday•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Leads team in scoring•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Option picked up•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Back on track despite loss•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Held to six points in 25 minutes•
-
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Pours in career-high 34 in Dallas•