George (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

George was initially listed as questionable for this game, but the downgrade to out means he'll miss a game for the first time this season. George, who's averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a starter in 2025-26, will aim to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Mavericks on Saturday.