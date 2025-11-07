default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

George (illness) is out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

George was initially listed as questionable for this game, but the downgrade to out means he'll miss a game for the first time this season. George, who's averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game as a starter in 2025-26, will aim to return for the second leg of this back-to-back set against the Mavericks on Saturday.

More News