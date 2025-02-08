George (ankle) is out for Saturday's game versus the Hawks, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.
George has been downgraded from questionable to out Saturday due to a right ankle sprain. Corey Kispert and Justin Champagnie will likely receive increased playing time in his absence. George's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with San Antonio.
