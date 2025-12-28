George (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

George will miss the front end of Washington's back-to-back set due to left hip flexor soreness. His next opportunity to play will come Monday against Phoenix. With the second-year swingman sidelined, Bub Carrington and Justin Champagnie are the most likely candidates to step into the starting five, while Tre Johnson and Will Riley may also see an uptick in playing time.