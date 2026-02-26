site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Kyshawn George: Won't play Thursday
George (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Hawks.
George has frequently missed time for the Wizards, and his latest injury is a knee contusion. With George sidelined, the team is likely to lean more on Justin Champagnie and Will Riley.
