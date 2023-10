Shamet sustained a broken big toe Sunday and is expected to miss two-to-four weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

It's unclear how Shamet suffered the injury, but it will cost him the start of training camp and will be something to monitor as the Wizards' Oct. 25 regular-season opener quickly approaches. Shamet, who came over from Phoenix as part of the Chris Paul trade, is expected to be in the mix for minutes at both guard spots off the bench.