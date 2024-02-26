Shamet is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Warriors due to a neck strain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Washington's wing rotation has taken a hit recently, as Deni Avdija (heel), Corey Kispert (illness) and Shamet are all questionable for Tuesday's game, while Bilal Coulibaly (pelvis) has been ruled out. If Shamet can't suit up Tuesday, Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin and Jared Butler would all be candidates for increased roles. Shamet recorded 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 114-105 loss to the Cavaliers.