Shamet (toe) was a full participant in Friday's practice session, Josh Robbins of The Athletic reports.

Shamet sustained a broken toe at the beginning of October and was unavailable for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pacers. He was initially issued a 2-to-4 week return timetable and is nearing the end of that window, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him cleared to return to game action soon, especially after Friday's practice session.