Shamet (toe) played 12 minutes in Wednesday's 130-121 loss to the Hawks, providing eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Shamet was active for the first time this season after missing the Wizards' first three games with a broken toe. Though he showed well in during his limited time on the court, Shamet might not have the upside to pick up more minutes while he's part of a crowded group of Washington wing players that includes Deni Avdija, Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, Corey Kispert (ankle) and Johnny Davis.