Shamet amassed 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 126-107 victory over the Pistons.

Jordan Poole returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury, but he couldn't get much going. Meanwhile, Shamet had one of his best games of the season, scoring in double figures for the third game in a row. During that stretch, Shamet averaged 13.0 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 2.3 three-pointers.