Shamet contributed 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and one steal in 17 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 132-116 victory over the Hornets.

The 26-year-old guard missed the first few games of the season with a broken toe and didn't make much of an impact in his first two contests, but Shamet was part of a dominant showing by Washington's second unit Wednesday in which it out-scored Charlotte's bench 72-23. His three-point shooting should keep him in the backcourt rotation now that he's healthy, but he'll likely have trouble providing consistent numbers in other categories.