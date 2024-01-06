site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-landry-shamet-remains-out-saturday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Wizards' Landry Shamet: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Shamet (hamstring) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Knicks.
Shamet will miss his second straight game Saturday due to left hamstring soreness. His next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with the Thunder.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 8 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Steve Alexander
• 7 min read