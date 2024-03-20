site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Landry Shamet: Remains out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Shamet (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Shamet will miss a sixth straight game due to a lingering calf strain. His next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Raptors.
