Wizards' Landry Shamet: Remains sidelined against Houston
Shamet (calf) is out for Thursday's game versus the Rockets.
Shamet will miss his second straight contest due to a left calf strain. Shamet's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with Chicago.
