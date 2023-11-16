Shamet amassed four points (2-12 FG, 0-7 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 130-117 loss to the Mavericks.

Shamet attempted a season-high 12 field goals during Wednesday's matchup but struggled to get his shot to fall, especially from beyond the arc. Shamet scored in double figures in back-to-back matchups against the Hornets last week but has been held in check on the scoreboard since then, averaging 4.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 18.7 minutes per game over his last three appearances while shooting just 28.6 percent from the floor during that time.