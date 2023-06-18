The Suns are trading Shamet, Chris Paul, multiple second-round picks and multiple pick swaps to the Wizards in exchange for Bradley Beal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Washington appears to be cleaning house, so it's unclear how long Shamet will be a Wizard. The versatile wing has played for four different teams in five seasons and has carved out a solid reserve role in each campaign. He's shot 38.8 percent from three during his career and would make a nice complimentary piece in a potential deal involving Kyle Kuzma and/or Kristaps Porzingis.