Shamet (calf) exited Sunday's game against the Heat with a sore left calf and won't return. He finished with zero points, one foul and no other statistics in seven minutes.

The veteran guard missed Friday's win over the Hornets with the same injury and was cleared to play Sunday, but he seemingly tweaked the injury during his brief appearance off the bench. Shamet can be viewed as day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's game at Memphis, but given that he's dealing with an aggravation of a previous injury, it wouldn't be surprising if he missed some time.