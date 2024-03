Shamet (calf) exited Sunday's game against the Heat with a sore left calf and will not return.

The veteran guard has been nursing the calf issue of late, and while he was ultimately cleared to play, he seemingly tweaked the injury during his seven minutes of action off the bench. Shamet is done for the night and should be considered questionable for Tuesday's game at Memphis, which begins a four-game week for the Wizards.