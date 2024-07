The Wizards declined the $11 million team option on Shamet's (calf) contract Saturday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Shamet spent only one season with the Wizards, during which he averaged a career-low 7.1 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting only 33.8 percent from deep. The 27-year-old is a career 38.4 percent shooter from three-point range, and he will join the free agency market.