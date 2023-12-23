Shamet (ribs) finished with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one assist across 13 minutes in Friday's 129-118 loss to the Warriors.

Shamet was back in action for the first time since Dec. 1 after missing eight games with a right rib strain, but he was nearly invisible during his time on the court. Aside from the two missed field-goal attempts and the assist, Shamet's only other contributions in the box score were the two fouls he committed. Despite the poor showing in his return, Shamet is expected to retain a spot in Washington's backcourt rotation moving forward, though he may not see a dramatic spike in minutes from what he received Friday.