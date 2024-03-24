site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Landry Shamet: Will remain out Monday
Shamet (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Shamet will be unavailable for an eighth consecutive game due to a left calf strain. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.
