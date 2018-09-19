Wizards' Lavoy Allen: Headed to camp with Wizards
Allen has agreed to join the Wizards for training camp, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
After six years split between the 76ers and Pacers, Allen was unable to attract interest last season and was out of the league entirely. He did, however, get some run in with the G-League's Northern Arizona Suns, where he played in 10 games and averaged 9.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.1 blocks. He's got plenty of experience, so the Wizards are willing to bring him in for camp to see what he could potentially provide. If Allen does surprisingly make the roster, he'd likely be buried at power forward behind the likes of Markieff Morris, Jeff Green and Jason Smith.
