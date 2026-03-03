Wizards' Leaky Black: Removed from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Black (ankle) is off the injury report for Tuesday's game against Orlando.
Black is available to make what would his second appearance of the season with the Wizards. The team is missing enough players Tuesday that Black should see meaningful playing time, but his fantasy value remains limited to deep formats for the time being.
