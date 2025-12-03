Branham logged eight points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 11 minutes during Tuesday's 121-102 loss to the 76ers.

Branham moved back into the rotation, albeit for 11 minutes during garbage time. Despite playing for a team that seemingly has every incentive to blood its youth, Branham has been unable to carve out a consistent role for himself. Through nine appearances, he is averaging just 4.0 points in 7.3 minutes per game.