Branham chipped in 10 points (3-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Wednesday's 136-107 loss to the Celtics.

Branham made just his second appearance of the season, logging 17 minutes, all of which came in the second half. The Wizards are struggling to find a winning formula at the moment, something that could very well plague them the entire season. At this stage, there is no reason to consider Branham a viable fantasy asset.