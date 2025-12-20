Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Malaki Branham: Good to go Saturday
Branham (thumb) is available to play in Saturday's game against Memphis.
Branham will return from a three-game absence due to a sprained right thumb. The 22-year-old hadn't been a major factor in the rotation prior to getting hurt and won't be guaranteed to see any minutes Saturday.