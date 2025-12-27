Wizards' Malaki Branham: Iffy for Sunday
Branham (thumb) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Branham is in jeopardy of missing Sunday's contest due to the same sprained thumb that cost him three games earlier this month. However, his potential absence shouldn't cause any significant waves in the Washington rotation.
