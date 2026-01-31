Branham supplied 17 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and one rebound in 22 minutes during Friday's 142-111 loss to the Lakers.

Branham has played an inconsistent role so far this season but saw an uptick in minutes Friday with multiple key contributors sidelined for the second leg of Washington's back-to-back set. The 22-year-old guard made the most of his increased playing time in the blowout loss, finishing as Washington's leading scorer with a season-high 17 points. The 2022 first-rounder has seen the court in four straight games, during which he has averaged 7.3 points and 1.5 rebounds across 11.5 minutes per game.