Branham closed with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two assists and one steal across eight minutes during Tuesday's 132-113 win over the Hawks.

Branham does not have a role within Washington's rotation, appearing in just six games this season for an average of 7.8 minutes, and he likely only touches the court in blowout situations. This trend is likely to continue unless Washington experiences more injuries to their backcourt.