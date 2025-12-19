Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Wizards' Malaki Branham: Questionable with thumb sprain
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Branham is questionable for Saturday's game against the Grizzlies due to a sprained right thumb.
Branham is trying to avoid missing a fourth consecutive game with the injury. If the swingman doesn't play, Tre Johnson should see a slight bump in minutes Saturday for some deep-league streaming appeal.