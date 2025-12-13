site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Wizards' Malaki Branham: Remaining out vs. Indiana
RotoWire Staff
Branham (thumb) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pacers.
Branham will miss his second consecutive contest due to a sprained right thumb. The 22-year-old's next opportunity to play will come Thursday against San Antonio.
